Justice for Zubeen Garg: Assam Cabinet Appoints Special Prosecutors Team

The Assam Cabinet has approved a special public prosecutors team to handle the death case of cultural icon Zubeen Garg. A grant of Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for a trust in his name. The singer's death is being investigated, with several people charged with murder and other offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:28 IST
Justice for Zubeen Garg: Assam Cabinet Appoints Special Prosecutors Team
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Cabinet has sanctioned the formation of a five-member team of special public prosecutors to pursue the legal proceedings in the death case of prominent cultural figure Zubeen Garg. Senior advocate Ziaul Kamar is set to lead the team, with other key legal experts strengthening the prosecution lineup.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the government's support for a trust in Garg's name by approving a Rs 5 crore grant. The move aligns with the Cabinet's decision to uphold Garg's memory and support his family's efforts to preserve his legacy.

The tragic passing of the acclaimed artist during an event in Singapore has prompted a Special Investigation Team to implicate multiple individuals in the case. With ongoing court proceedings, the involvement of Garg's family and government indicates a collective intent to seek justice.

