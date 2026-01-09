Singapore’s Indian-origin LoP faces parliamentary debate after conviction for lying

Singapore Parliament is set to debate next week whether Indian-origin Pritam Singh is suitable to continue as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) following his conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee, according to an official statement on Friday.

Singh, a Singaporean and the secretary-general of the Workers' Party (WP), was convicted in February last year in connection with the case involving former party member Raeesah Khan, who had admitted to making untruthful statements in Parliament.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah, also an Indian descendant and a veteran member of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP), tabled a motion for the upcoming session of Parliament, which is scheduled to sit on January 12.

The motion will be raised on January 13 or later in the week, said the Office of the Leader of the House in a statement.

It calls on the House to consider that Singh's "conviction and conduct render him unsuitable to continue as the Leader of the Opposition" and to express regret at his conduct, which was "dishonourable and unbecoming" of a Member of Parliament.

The motion states that the Leader of the Opposition is a position carrying important responsibilities, duties and privileges, and 49-year-old Singh's continuation in the role ''would undermine the standing of parliament and public confidence in the integrity of Singapore's political system''.

In February, Singh was fined SGD 14,000 (USD 10,700).

Raeesah Khan resigned from the last parliament after lying in August 2021 over a false claim.

Following the High Court's dismissal of Singh's appeal against his conviction last month, Channel News Asia quoted Indranee as saying then that parliament must deliberate on an ''appropriate response'' to his actions and convictions.

PAP dominates the current parliament with 87 out of the 97 seats.

The Workers' Party has 12 members, including two serving as non-constituency members of parliament, having garnered the highest number of votes among losing contestants. Singh is the first Leader of Opposition in recent history of Singapore, which PAP has ruled since independence.

