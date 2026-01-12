Pongal Festivities Unify Indian Migrant Workers in Singapore

In Singapore, the Indian High Commission orchestrated a lively Pongal celebration, drawing together 1,500 Indian migrant workers for a day of cultural festivities. The event marked the Tamil month and was graced by High Commissioner Dr Shilpak Ambule, who praised the community spirit.

Surrounded by the pulsating beats of live music and the vibrancy of traditional performances, the festival became a testament to India's rich cultural tapestry. Attendees, including artists and volunteers, collaborated to deliver captivating showcases, reflecting the essence of India's harvest festivals.

Held in Sembawang, this celebration was also supported by the Singapore Indian Heritage Centre, which provided art workshops. Dr Ambule highlighted the importance of consular support, urging workers to engage with the High Commission's outreach activities designed to aid their welfare in Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)