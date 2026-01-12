Left Menu

Pongal Festivities Unify Indian Migrant Workers in Singapore

The Indian High Commission in Singapore celebrated Pongal with 1,500 Indian migrant workers. High Commissioner Dr Shilpak Ambule and Chief Tung Yui Fai participated, celebrating Indian culture with live music, traditional performances, and art activities. The event, emphasizing workers' welfare, was organized by Mett.AI with support from local volunteers and artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 12-01-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 09:31 IST
Pongal Festivities Unify Indian Migrant Workers in Singapore
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In Singapore, the Indian High Commission orchestrated a lively Pongal celebration, drawing together 1,500 Indian migrant workers for a day of cultural festivities. The event marked the Tamil month and was graced by High Commissioner Dr Shilpak Ambule, who praised the community spirit.

Surrounded by the pulsating beats of live music and the vibrancy of traditional performances, the festival became a testament to India's rich cultural tapestry. Attendees, including artists and volunteers, collaborated to deliver captivating showcases, reflecting the essence of India's harvest festivals.

Held in Sembawang, this celebration was also supported by the Singapore Indian Heritage Centre, which provided art workshops. Dr Ambule highlighted the importance of consular support, urging workers to engage with the High Commission's outreach activities designed to aid their welfare in Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

 Iran
2
Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

 India
3
Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

 Global
4
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026