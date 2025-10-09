Left Menu

Toula Bar & Kitchen: A Culinary Journey Through Cultures

Toula Bar & Kitchen in Candolim, Goa, offers a unique dining experience blending Mediterranean and Asian flavors with Goan charm. Designed to be a cultural and communal space, it features three distinct dining environments. Led by siblings Payal Sangwan and Aman Mangla, Toula promises a vacation-like experience with every visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Candolim | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:42 IST
Toula Bar & Kitchen: A Culinary Journey Through Cultures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the heart of Candolim, Goa, a new dining destination, Toula Bar & Kitchen, is offering patrons a unique cultural experience. It combines the bold flavors of the Mediterranean and the rich soulfulness of Asia, accented by local Goan charm. This inviting space is not just a place to eat but a gathering spot brought to life by Sol Beso Hospitality Group, fostering community and culture with every meal.

Designed by local talents Rosette and Amit Sardesai, Toula's interiors are a harmonious blend of Mediterranean and Asian aesthetics. Curved arches, lime-washed walls, and bamboo canopies reflect Goa's laid-back vibe while nodding to global styles. The restaurant features three distinct dining spaces, each with its unique charm and ambiance, inviting guests to explore and linger longer.

With a menu crafted from Mediterranean and Asian inspirations, the dishes maintain a fine balance between exotic flavors and familiar comforts. Signature blends complement the culinary journey, incorporating bold, unique ingredients. Toula is a dream realized by hospitality enthusiasts Payal Sangwan and Aman Mangla, alongside F&B Director Ivan Ravi Pinto, each bringing a wealth of experience and passion to this vibrant venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NeoLiv's Mega Township Expansion in Faridabad

NeoLiv's Mega Township Expansion in Faridabad

 India
2
France's Saliba Unfazed by World Cup Powerhouses

France's Saliba Unfazed by World Cup Powerhouses

 Global
3
Rosatom Gears Up for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart

Rosatom Gears Up for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Restart

 Russia
4
Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

Navigating the Waters of Insurance: Inline Transit vs Marine Cargo

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025