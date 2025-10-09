Toula Bar & Kitchen: A Culinary Journey Through Cultures

In the heart of Candolim, Goa, a new dining destination, Toula Bar & Kitchen, is offering patrons a unique cultural experience. It combines the bold flavors of the Mediterranean and the rich soulfulness of Asia, accented by local Goan charm. This inviting space is not just a place to eat but a gathering spot brought to life by Sol Beso Hospitality Group, fostering community and culture with every meal.

Designed by local talents Rosette and Amit Sardesai, Toula's interiors are a harmonious blend of Mediterranean and Asian aesthetics. Curved arches, lime-washed walls, and bamboo canopies reflect Goa's laid-back vibe while nodding to global styles. The restaurant features three distinct dining spaces, each with its unique charm and ambiance, inviting guests to explore and linger longer.

With a menu crafted from Mediterranean and Asian inspirations, the dishes maintain a fine balance between exotic flavors and familiar comforts. Signature blends complement the culinary journey, incorporating bold, unique ingredients. Toula is a dream realized by hospitality enthusiasts Payal Sangwan and Aman Mangla, alongside F&B Director Ivan Ravi Pinto, each bringing a wealth of experience and passion to this vibrant venue.

