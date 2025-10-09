Pope Leo Champions Press Freedom in Digital Age
Pope Leo emphasized the crucial role of free and objective journalism, urging for the defense and guarantee of press freedom. Addressing global news executives, he criticized unfair competition and the prevalence of clickbait, underscoring the need for factual reporting in society.
Pope Leo called for a stronger defense of press freedom, warning that without it, society risks blurring the lines between truth and fiction as seen in totalitarian regimes.
He stressed that free access to factual information is fundamental to societal stability and must be protected against rising challenges.
In a significant address to leading news executives at the Vatican, Pope Leo condemned unfair competition and the harmful practice of clickbait, advocating for integrity and accuracy in journalism.
