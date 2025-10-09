Devotion on Foot: 73-Year-Old's Epic Journey to Ayodhya

Driven by deep religious devotion, 73-year-old Jayantilal Harjivandas Patel concluded a remarkable foot journey of 1,338 kilometres from Mehsana, Gujarat, to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Patel embarked on this journey to honor a promise made over three decades ago during the 1990 Somnath-Ayodhya Rath Yatra, led by BJP veteran L K Advani. Starting on August 30, Patel consistently walked 33 to 35 kilometres daily, resting at night in temples, public parks, and guest houses.

Relatives supported him through mobile phone guidance for upcoming stops along the route. Arriving in Ayodhya, Patel witnessed the consecration events at the Ram temple and fulfilled his vow, critical visits included Karsevakpuram, where he met Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra's general secretary, Champat Rai.

(With inputs from agencies.)