Left Menu

Devotion on Foot: 73-Year-Old's Epic Journey to Ayodhya

A 73-year-old man, Jayantilal Harjivandas Patel, completed a 1,338-kilometre foot march from Gujarat to Ayodhya, fulfilling a pledge he made during the 1990 Somnath-Ayodhya Rath Yatra. Motivated by religious devotion, Patel walked for 40 days, covering 33 to 35 kilometres daily, and was aided by relatives for route planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:55 IST
Devotion on Foot: 73-Year-Old's Epic Journey to Ayodhya
  • Country:
  • India

Driven by deep religious devotion, 73-year-old Jayantilal Harjivandas Patel concluded a remarkable foot journey of 1,338 kilometres from Mehsana, Gujarat, to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Patel embarked on this journey to honor a promise made over three decades ago during the 1990 Somnath-Ayodhya Rath Yatra, led by BJP veteran L K Advani. Starting on August 30, Patel consistently walked 33 to 35 kilometres daily, resting at night in temples, public parks, and guest houses.

Relatives supported him through mobile phone guidance for upcoming stops along the route. Arriving in Ayodhya, Patel witnessed the consecration events at the Ram temple and fulfilled his vow, critical visits included Karsevakpuram, where he met Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra's general secretary, Champat Rai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions: Russia and USA's Strained Efforts for Ukraine Peace

Diplomatic Tensions: Russia and USA's Strained Efforts for Ukraine Peace

 Global
2
BJP and LJP: The Smiling Negotiations

BJP and LJP: The Smiling Negotiations

 India
3
Silver Soars: The White Metal's Record-Breaking Surge

Silver Soars: The White Metal's Record-Breaking Surge

 India
4
Key Palestinian Leader Excluded from Hostage Exchange Deal

Key Palestinian Leader Excluded from Hostage Exchange Deal

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025