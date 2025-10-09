Laszlo Krasznahorkai: Master of the Apocalypse Wins Nobel
Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai has won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature for his compelling and visionary body of work. Known for his apocalyptic themes, Krasznahorkai's novels often move between Europe and the Far East, reflecting his deep cultural impressions.
Laszlo Krasznahorkai, a Hungarian literary icon, has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature. The accolade is in recognition of his evocative and visionary works that confront apocalyptic terror, underscoring the enduring power of art.
Krasznahorkai's narratives oscillate between remote central European locales and the Far East, inspired by his travels to China and Japan. His writing has been hailed by prominent critics, including Susan Sontag, as the epitome of contemporary apocalyptic literature, notably his groundbreaking novel, Satantango.
The second Hungarian Nobel laureate in literature, Krasznahorkai's collaborations with filmmaker Bela Tarr have resulted in critically acclaimed screen adaptations, enhancing his global literary influence.
