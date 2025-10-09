Hungarian Visionary Laszlo Krasznahorkai Wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature

Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature, praised by the Swedish Academy for his intense and visionary body of work. His writing, steeped in Central European tradition, is said to resonate with current global anxieties and draws heavily from the likes of Kafka.

Krasznahorkai's recognition marks him as the second Hungarian to receive this esteemed accolade, following Imre Kertesz in 2002. His debut novel, 'Satantango,' catapulted him into literary fame with its powerful depiction of life on an abandoned Hungarian collective farm.

His critique of contemporary geopolitical issues and his exploration of post-communist realities continue to engage readers. Despite his disapproval of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's policies, Orban lauded Krasznahorkai's international recognition, calling it a moment of national pride.

