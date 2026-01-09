Left Menu

Trump's Well-Wishes to Viktor Orban Amid Hungarian Election Run

U.S. President Donald Trump extended his good wishes to Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his upcoming election campaign. Trump expressed gratitude for Orban's invitation to visit Hungary and mentioned that his team would coordinate on scheduling. The Hungarian election is expected to take place in April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 09-01-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:38 IST
Trump's Well-Wishes to Viktor Orban Amid Hungarian Election Run
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Hungary

U.S. President Donald Trump has conveyed his best wishes to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as the latter gears up for his election campaign. The letter, shared by Orban on social media, highlights Trump's support for his long-time ally.

Dated December 10, the correspondence not only extended luck but also expressed Trump's gratitude for an invitation to Hungary. Trump assured Orban that his team would be in touch to discuss potential scheduling for the visit.

Hungary is preparing for an election that is anticipated to occur in April, drawing considerable international interest due to Orban's enduring relationship with Trump and his leadership's impact on Hungary's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
JSW Steel's Production Surge Amidst Capacity Upgrades

JSW Steel's Production Surge Amidst Capacity Upgrades

 India
2
Nickolay Mladenov: Peacemaker in the Middle East

Nickolay Mladenov: Peacemaker in the Middle East

 Bulgaria
3
Sagebrook Sparks Curiosity at Hyderabad's Enchanting Festival of Play

Sagebrook Sparks Curiosity at Hyderabad's Enchanting Festival of Play

 India
4
Revolutionizing Travel Bookings: Vervotech and ZealConnect Launch AI Reconfirmation Tool

Revolutionizing Travel Bookings: Vervotech and ZealConnect Launch AI Reconfi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026