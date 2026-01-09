Trump's Well-Wishes to Viktor Orban Amid Hungarian Election Run
U.S. President Donald Trump extended his good wishes to Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his upcoming election campaign. Trump expressed gratitude for Orban's invitation to visit Hungary and mentioned that his team would coordinate on scheduling. The Hungarian election is expected to take place in April.
U.S. President Donald Trump has conveyed his best wishes to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as the latter gears up for his election campaign. The letter, shared by Orban on social media, highlights Trump's support for his long-time ally.
Dated December 10, the correspondence not only extended luck but also expressed Trump's gratitude for an invitation to Hungary. Trump assured Orban that his team would be in touch to discuss potential scheduling for the visit.
Hungary is preparing for an election that is anticipated to occur in April, drawing considerable international interest due to Orban's enduring relationship with Trump and his leadership's impact on Hungary's political landscape.
