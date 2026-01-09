Trump Extends Best Wishes to Orban Amidst Tough Election Battle
U.S. President Donald Trump extended support to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban amidst his challenging election campaign. Trump highlighted Orban's example in leadership and expressed interest in strengthening cooperation on key issues. Meanwhile, Orban is up against economic and political hurdles in the upcoming April elections.
U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a letter wishing him "best of luck" for the upcoming election campaign. This letter, which Orban shared on social media, underscores the strong alliance between the two leaders.
During their meeting at the White House on November 7, Trump granted Orban a temporary exemption from U.S. sanctions on Russian energy. This decision helped to prevent potential economic strain for Hungary. Trump praised Orban's leadership and looked forward to enhanced cooperation concerning defense, energy, and immigration issues.
Orban, who has been in power for 16 years, faces significant electoral challenges due to economic stagnation and public discontent over governance issues. Despite previously denied claims of US financial assistance worth $20 billion, Orban remains hopeful for future backing. Orban anticipates a high-ranking U.S. official might visit Hungary ahead of the elections, likely set for April.
