Left Menu

Amazon and Playo Join Forces: A New Era for Sports Access in India

Amazon has announced a partnership with Playo to offer 'Playo Sports Vouchers' on its platform, marking its expansion into sports services. Customers can purchase prepaid Playo credits to book activities at over 5,000 sports venues. This collaboration aims to enhance access to sports and wellness options in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:14 IST
Amazon and Playo Join Forces: A New Era for Sports Access in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon, a global leader in online retail, has joined hands with Playo, the world's largest sports community, to introduce 'Playo Sports Vouchers.' This partnership marks Amazon's entry into the sports services sector, allowing customers to purchase prepaid Playo credits directly from the platform.

These credits offer the convenience of bookings at more than 5,000 partner sports venues across over 100 Indian cities via the Playo app or website. This strategic milestone not only expands Amazon's offerings but also strengthens Playo's position in the sports industry, enhancing accessibility for users and corporate partners alike.

Industry leaders anticipate this collaboration to meet the growing demand for sports and wellness solutions, benefiting individual users and corporate wellness programs. The partnership represents a significant shift towards integrating sports access into everyday digital experiences, fostering a healthier community.

TRENDING

1
ACES India and BSNL Accelerate Mumbai's Connectivity with Advanced 4G and 5G Solutions

ACES India and BSNL Accelerate Mumbai's Connectivity with Advanced 4G and 5G...

 India
2
Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnings

Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnin...

 Global
3
Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

 Global
4
Turmoil and Tenure: The Rise and Fall of Peru's First Female President

Turmoil and Tenure: The Rise and Fall of Peru's First Female President

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025