Amazon and Playo Join Forces: A New Era for Sports Access in India

Amazon, a global leader in online retail, has joined hands with Playo, the world's largest sports community, to introduce 'Playo Sports Vouchers.' This partnership marks Amazon's entry into the sports services sector, allowing customers to purchase prepaid Playo credits directly from the platform.

These credits offer the convenience of bookings at more than 5,000 partner sports venues across over 100 Indian cities via the Playo app or website. This strategic milestone not only expands Amazon's offerings but also strengthens Playo's position in the sports industry, enhancing accessibility for users and corporate partners alike.

Industry leaders anticipate this collaboration to meet the growing demand for sports and wellness solutions, benefiting individual users and corporate wellness programs. The partnership represents a significant shift towards integrating sports access into everyday digital experiences, fostering a healthier community.