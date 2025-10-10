Left Menu

Taiwan–India Partnership: Celebrating 30 Years of Economic and Educational Growth

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Chennai celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Taiwan–India partnership by hosting the 114th National Day Reception. The event highlighted increased Taiwanese investment and trade in India, as well as educational exchanges, with notable stories of Indian students thriving in Taiwan.

Taiwan–India Partnership: Celebrating 30 Years of Economic and Educational Growth
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Chennai commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Taiwan–India partnership by hosting a National Day Reception. The event was attended by Taiwanese expatriates, business leaders, and local officials.

Director-General Stephen Hsu highlighted the economic progress, noting a doubling of Taiwanese investment in India over the past eight years and a tripling of the number of Taiwanese enterprises, particularly in southern India.

The gathering also emphasized educational exchanges, showcasing success stories of Indian students who have benefited from Taiwan's scholarships. High-profile attendees included TN IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and parliamentarians from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

