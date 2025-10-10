Taiwan–India Partnership: Celebrating 30 Years of Economic and Educational Growth

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Chennai commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Taiwan–India partnership by hosting a National Day Reception. The event was attended by Taiwanese expatriates, business leaders, and local officials.

Director-General Stephen Hsu highlighted the economic progress, noting a doubling of Taiwanese investment in India over the past eight years and a tripling of the number of Taiwanese enterprises, particularly in southern India.

The gathering also emphasized educational exchanges, showcasing success stories of Indian students who have benefited from Taiwan's scholarships. High-profile attendees included TN IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and parliamentarians from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

