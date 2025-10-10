Left Menu

VERO MODA Unveils Autumn/Winter 2025 Collection: Sophisticating Everyday Fashion

VERO MODA launches its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, blending sophistication and quality in a curated range of fashion pieces. The collection features both the Marquee and Edit lines, offering occasion wear and innovative styles. Available online and in stores, VERO MODA invites shoppers to experience elevated fashion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:30 IST
VERO MODA Unveils Autumn/Winter 2025 Collection: Sophisticating Everyday Fashion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

VERO MODA, renowned for its cutting-edge fashion offerings, has launched its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection. This latest range is designed to bring a new level of sophistication to everyday style with a carefully curated selection of quality and original designs.

The collection features an evocative palette and precise detailing, balancing timeless elegance with modern flair. It includes the Marquee and Edit collections, the former focusing on super-premium, occasion wear, while the latter pushes creative boundaries with avant-garde sophistication.

With availability across VERO MODA stores and major online platforms, the brand continues to deliver fashion solutions that combine form, function, and finesse effortlessly, making a lasting impact beyond trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK's Strategic Market Status: Google Under Scrutiny

UK's Strategic Market Status: Google Under Scrutiny

 Global
2
Supreme Court Deliberates on Green Firecracker Permissions in Delhi-NCR

Supreme Court Deliberates on Green Firecracker Permissions in Delhi-NCR

 India
3
Maria Corina Machado's Triumph: Nobel Peace Prize Victory

Maria Corina Machado's Triumph: Nobel Peace Prize Victory

 Global
4
Mystery Surrounds Bank Manager's Sudden Death in Pub

Mystery Surrounds Bank Manager's Sudden Death in Pub

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025