India's Space Push: Fulfilling the Viksit Bharat 2047 Dream

IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla made history as the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS) during an 18-day mission earlier this year. He believes the space sector will be instrumental in driving India towards its ambitious 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

Speaking to the Press Trust of India, Shukla shared his enthusiasm about India's escalating momentum in space exploration. He emphasized upcoming missions such as Gaganyaan, the country's inaugural human spaceflight, and the planned Bharatiya Antariksh Station, both spearheaded by ISRO.

Shukla described the complexity of space missions and expressed how fascinating his experience at the ISS was, highlighting the technical and scientific knowledge gained. He views space as a pivotal sector for India's future endeavors in realizing its national aspirations.