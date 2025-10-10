Left Menu

India's Space Push: Fulfilling the Viksit Bharat 2047 Dream

IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to reach the ISS, believes the space sector is critical to India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. His historic mission aboard Axiom-4 marked a significant milestone as India gears up for missions like Gaganyaan and Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:15 IST
India's Space Push: Fulfilling the Viksit Bharat 2047 Dream
IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla made history as the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS) during an 18-day mission earlier this year. He believes the space sector will be instrumental in driving India towards its ambitious 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

Speaking to the Press Trust of India, Shukla shared his enthusiasm about India's escalating momentum in space exploration. He emphasized upcoming missions such as Gaganyaan, the country's inaugural human spaceflight, and the planned Bharatiya Antariksh Station, both spearheaded by ISRO.

Shukla described the complexity of space missions and expressed how fascinating his experience at the ISS was, highlighting the technical and scientific knowledge gained. He views space as a pivotal sector for India's future endeavors in realizing its national aspirations.

TRENDING

1
Man Linked to Gruesome Mysuru Dasara Rape-Murder Nabbed After Police Action

Man Linked to Gruesome Mysuru Dasara Rape-Murder Nabbed After Police Action

 India
2
Levi Strauss Shares Drop Amid Tariff Challenges

Levi Strauss Shares Drop Amid Tariff Challenges

 Global
3
Noah Holdings Leads the Way in Global Wealth Management at GEF 2025

Noah Holdings Leads the Way in Global Wealth Management at GEF 2025

 United States
4
Streamlining ALPG Registration: The Roadblock to Clean Transport in Tamil Nadu

Streamlining ALPG Registration: The Roadblock to Clean Transport in Tamil Na...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025