Epic Love Saga Set to Dazzle on Baisakhi 2026

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is joining forces with Applause Entertainment to create his next cinematic venture, featuring a renowned ensemble cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah. The film, set for a Baisakhi 2026 release, promises a unique narrative brought to life by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

Production is moving at a steady pace, recently wrapping a significant schedule in Mumbai, with plans to continue shooting in Punjab. The film is said to encompass a broad emotional scope while exploring deeply personal themes. According to Ali, the film tackles the idea of whether love can truly be lost or a sense of home ever erased from one's heart.

Adding to the anticipation, Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment describes working on this epic love story as a premium project aligning perfectly with their big-screen ambitions. With AR Rahman providing musical compositions alongside Imtiaz Ali's visionary storytelling, this film shapes up to be an unforgettable romance, weaving together time, space, and emotion seamlessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)