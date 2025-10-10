Left Menu

Grandmasters Clash: GCL Contenders 2025 Heats Up with Chess Prodigies

Argentina's Faustino Oro and India's Pranesh M, among twelve chess Grandmasters and International Masters, advance to the GCL Contenders 2025 Knockout Challengers Round. This global chess competition, starting December 13, aims to unify players worldwide, featuring intense competition across three divisions.

Updated: 10-10-2025 15:11 IST
Grandmasters Clash: GCL Contenders 2025 Heats Up with Chess Prodigies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a thrilling intersection of international chess prowess, Argentina's Faustino Oro, celebrated as the 'Messi of Chess', stands alongside Indian prodigy Pranesh M as leading names in the latest phase of the GCL Contenders 2025 Knockout Challengers Round.

Commencing with a massive global participation of over 11,500 players segmented into male, female, and U21 categories, the competition spotlights Oro, who recently gained global recognition by defeating World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in a blitz match. This young prodigy, marking an unprecedented achievement by crossing the 2500 Elo threshold, is gearing up for the prodigies section of the Contenders in December.

The GCL Contenders 2025 extends beyond individual accolades, serving as a cohesive platform bridging global chess talent, from everyday aficionados to professional masters. Organized in partnership with Chess.com, the event brings together top-tier Grandmasters and International Masters, enhancing the competitive spirit and exploring new heights in the chess community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

