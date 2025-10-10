Grandmasters Clash: GCL Contenders 2025 Heats Up with Chess Prodigies

In a thrilling intersection of international chess prowess, Argentina's Faustino Oro, celebrated as the 'Messi of Chess', stands alongside Indian prodigy Pranesh M as leading names in the latest phase of the GCL Contenders 2025 Knockout Challengers Round.

Commencing with a massive global participation of over 11,500 players segmented into male, female, and U21 categories, the competition spotlights Oro, who recently gained global recognition by defeating World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in a blitz match. This young prodigy, marking an unprecedented achievement by crossing the 2500 Elo threshold, is gearing up for the prodigies section of the Contenders in December.

The GCL Contenders 2025 extends beyond individual accolades, serving as a cohesive platform bridging global chess talent, from everyday aficionados to professional masters. Organized in partnership with Chess.com, the event brings together top-tier Grandmasters and International Masters, enhancing the competitive spirit and exploring new heights in the chess community.

