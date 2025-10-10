Left Menu

AI-Driven Mahabharat: A Fusion of Tradition and Technology Awaits

An AI-led reinterpretation of Mahabharat will be released on Prasar Bharati's WAVES OTT platform on October 25, followed by weekly Sunday telecasts on Doordarshan from November 2. This innovative adaptation combines traditional storytelling with advanced technology, aiming to engage today's generation with India's timeless epic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:12 IST
An innovative AI-driven reinterpretation of the iconic Indian epic Mahabharat is set to premiere on Prasar Bharati's WAVES OTT platform later this month, with a Doordarshan telecast scheduled every Sunday starting November 2.

Produced by the Collective Media Network, the digital debut of this modern adaptation will occur on October 25. This blend of tradition and modern technology offers audiences a chance to relive the epic's narrative with renewed vibrancy and realism.

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, highlighted the collaboration as a means to honor tradition while embracing cutting-edge storytelling techniques. Vijay Subramaniam of the Collective Artists Network expressed hopes that this version will become a cultural touchstone for today's youth, much like the original did for past generations.

