Punjab Unveils Comprehensive Mental Health Policy

The Punjab government marked World Mental Health Day with a groundbreaking announcement, unveiling the Punjab State Mental Health Policy. Health Minister Balbir Singh emphasized the policy's goal of making mental well-being a universal right for all citizens.

With an aim to dismantle societal stigma, the policy integrates mental health services within the primary healthcare framework. This ensures that help is accessible from the first point of contact for those in need.

A significant focus is placed on women's mental health, addressing the disproportionate burden they often face. The policy is grounded in equity and integrated care, promising a boost in trained mental health professionals within the state.