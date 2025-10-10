Punjab Unveils Comprehensive Mental Health Policy
Punjab's health minister announced a new mental health policy to promote mental well-being and ensure access to quality care. The initiative aims to dismantle stigma, integrate services with primary healthcare, and focus on vulnerable groups, particularly women, ensuring gender-sensitive, equitable mental health support.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab government marked World Mental Health Day with a groundbreaking announcement, unveiling the Punjab State Mental Health Policy. Health Minister Balbir Singh emphasized the policy's goal of making mental well-being a universal right for all citizens.
With an aim to dismantle societal stigma, the policy integrates mental health services within the primary healthcare framework. This ensures that help is accessible from the first point of contact for those in need.
A significant focus is placed on women's mental health, addressing the disproportionate burden they often face. The policy is grounded in equity and integrated care, promising a boost in trained mental health professionals within the state.
ALSO READ
Global Equity Fund Inflows See Significant Slowdown Amid Market Volatility
Equity Mutual Funds Inflows See 9% Drop in September
Dip in Private Equity: Indian Real Estate Faces 32% Decline
Vipul Organics Secures Rs 35.24 Crore in Strategic Equity Boost
MoHFW Holds National Meet to Strengthen PC&PNDT Act, Improve Gender Equity