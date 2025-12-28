Left Menu

Real Estate Private Equity Dips Amid Cautionary Trends in India

Private equity investments in Indian real estate dropped to USD 3.46 billion in 2025, down 29% from the previous year, due to reduced funds in housing and warehousing. Office assets, however, saw a rise in investment. Knight Frank forecasts a 28% increase for 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 15:27 IST
Real Estate Private Equity Dips Amid Cautionary Trends in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Private equity investments in India's real estate sector have experienced a significant decline, dropping 29% to USD 3.46 billion in 2025, as reported by Knight Frank India. This decrease is attributed to the reduced inflow of funds into housing and warehousing projects.

The analysis, released on Sunday, highlights a cautious stance among investors, despite office assets receiving USD 2 billion—marking a slight increase from USD 1.85 billion in 2024. Meanwhile, retail real estate attracted USD 374 million this year, contrasting with no inflows in the previous year.

Despite improved macroeconomic circumstances, such as GDP growth and inflation, three key factors—effective cost of capital, exit visibility, and valuation alignment—continue to impede private equity deployment. Looking ahead, Knight Frank's Shishir Baijal predicts a 28% rebound in PE investments to USD 4.4 billion in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kosovo's Political Future Hangs in the Balance Amid Snap Elections

Kosovo's Political Future Hangs in the Balance Amid Snap Elections

 Kosovo
2
Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Allegations

Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Alle...

 India
3
Sunil Jakhar Critiques AAP's Special Assembly Sessions

Sunil Jakhar Critiques AAP's Special Assembly Sessions

 India
4
A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Alleged Attempts to Weaken MGNREGA

A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Alleged Attempts to Weaken MGNREGA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025