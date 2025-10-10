Dev's Cinematic Commitment: No Political Bias in Casting Decisions

Bengali actor and TMC MP Dev has asserted that his political ties will not influence his decisions in the film industry, particularly regarding the casting of actors linked to rival parties. This statement comes in response to criticism from TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

During a special screening of his latest film, 'Raghu Dakat', Dev clarified that he does not factor in political affiliations, be it BJP, TMC, CPI(M), or Congress, when choosing actors. He emphasized that films remain a distinct sphere separate from his political life.

The remarks follow controversy over screen distribution of major films released during Durga Puja, which have caused a stir in the industry. Allegations of bias in show allocations have been denied by Dev and others, while tensions show no signs of waning.

(With inputs from agencies.)