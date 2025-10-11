Ancient Roman Treasure Unearthed in New Orleans Backyard

A New Orleans family stumbled upon an extraordinary find in their backyard—an ancient Roman marble tablet inscribed in Latin.

Tulane University anthropologist Daniella Santoro quickly involved classical archaeologist Susann Lusnia, who identified it as the gravestone of Roman sailor Sextus Congenius Verus, missing for decades from a Civitavecchia museum.

The FBI is working with Italian authorities for its return while the discovery has rekindled memories for the family, connecting a World War II-era tale and modern-day curiosity.

