Amitabh Bachchan: The Timeless Icon Celebrated by Bollywood

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 83rd birthday, receiving warm wishes from colleagues and co-stars who expressed admiration for his enduring legacy. As one of India's most versatile actors, Bachchan's career spans over five decades, and he continues to influence Bollywood through his remarkable adaptability and iconic performances.

Amitabh Bachchan
  • Country:
  • India

The legendary Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 83rd birthday, drawing heartfelt tributes from Bollywood's elite. Known for his transformative impact on Indian cinema, Bachchan is hailed for roles that span a vast array of genres and decades. Filmmakers, actors, and admirers reunited to honor the legacy of the 'angry young man.'

Among those sending birthday wishes were family members and co-stars, both past and present. Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, shared a heartwarming Instagram post, while stars like Prabhas, Ajay Devgn, and Kriti Sanon lauded his unmatched talent and influence in the industry.

Amitabh Bachchan's illustrious journey began with 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969, and he soared to stardom with the 1973 blockbuster 'Zanjeer.' His career witnessed a resurgence in 2000, reinforcing his star status through roles in acclaimed films, showcasing his ability to continually reinvent himself as a versatile thespian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

