Farewell to a Cinema Icon: Brigitte Bardot Passes Away at 91

Brigitte Bardot, the renowned French actress known for her role in 'And God Created Woman,' has passed away at the age of 91. Her distinctive screen presence and magnetic energy left a lasting impact on global cinema. Tributes from around the world poured in following the announcement of her death.

Updated: 29-12-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:27 IST
Brigitte Bardot, the legendary French actress who rose to international fame with her role in 'And God Created Woman,' has died at the age of 91. Her invigorating performances and unparalleled charm redefined female roles in mainstream cinema, making her a symbol of cultural transformation.

The news of Bardot's death sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans and political figures alike. French President Emmanuel Macron was among those who commemorated her contribution to the arts, highlighting her irreplaceable impact on French cinema and global culture.

Bardot's illustrious career and unique brand of charisma continue to influence modern film, making her a timeless icon of cinematic history. The film industry mourns the loss of a revolutionary figure who forever changed the portrayal of women on screen.

