Kantara Chapter 1: A Box Office Phenomenon

'Kantara Chapter 1', directed by Rishab Shetty, has made headlines by crossing the Rs 500 crore mark globally. Released on October 2, and produced by Hombale Films, this sequel to the 2022 blockbuster 'Kantara' continues to captivate audiences worldwide with its rich storytelling.

Set in 4th Century AD, 'Kantara Chapter 1' delves into the mystical and sacred origins of Kantara. It explores the land's mythology, ancient conflicts, and divine interventions, creating a saga blending folklore and faith.

The film features a stellar cast including Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, and more, with music composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath. The production house announced this milestone on their official handle, celebrating the film's cinematic success.

(With inputs from agencies.)