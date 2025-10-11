Left Menu

Gaza City's Devastation: Beyond the Ceasefire

New drone footage from The Associated Press reveals the extensive destruction in Gaza City, with most buildings reduced to debris. As a ceasefire settles, the need for massive reconstruction becomes evident, estimated to cost over USD 50 billion, as tens of thousands of Palestinians return to seek remnants of their homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Newly released drone footage captures the current state of Gaza City, highlighting the war-torn landscape after two years of conflict. Captured by The Associated Press, the visuals taken on Saturday expose the remnants of what once stood in the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood — a few structures still intact while others lie in ruins.

The footage unveils a city covered in concrete dust with debris stacked higher than vehicles, illustrating the aftermath as a ceasefire reaches its second day. Amidst the devastation, residents are seen navigating the wreckage, finally returning to assess the damage their homes have suffered.

The United Nations estimates that an overwhelming majority of Gaza's infrastructure has sustained damage, with efforts to clear the debris and rebuild expected to require over USD 50 billion. Despite the grim outlook, Gaza's resilient population is determined to rebuild, piece by piece.

(With inputs from agencies.)

