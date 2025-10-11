Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: A Rising Star in Film and Tourism

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with representatives from the film and tourism industries to enhance the state's appeal as a prime locale for shooting and tourism. Key figures from the entertainment sector were present to discuss opportunities and collaborations, aligning with government efforts to elevate Madhya Pradesh's status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh: A Rising Star in Film and Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged with film and tourism industry leaders on Saturday, emphasizing the state's ambitions to become a premier shooting and tourism locale in India.

The discussions, part of the Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart held at the Kushabhau Thakre auditorium, included prominent figures such as producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Gajraj Rao and Raghubir Yadav, along with international representatives like Lara Molina of the Spanish Film Commission.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and state ministers also attended, underscoring the government's commitment to transforming Madhya Pradesh into a top-notch destination for both films and weddings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Activist Alleges Political Involvement in Attack, Demands Investigation

Activist Alleges Political Involvement in Attack, Demands Investigation

 India
2
Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

 India
3
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwealth Conference

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwea...

 India
4
Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025