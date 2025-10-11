Madhya Pradesh: A Rising Star in Film and Tourism

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged with film and tourism industry leaders on Saturday, emphasizing the state's ambitions to become a premier shooting and tourism locale in India.

The discussions, part of the Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart held at the Kushabhau Thakre auditorium, included prominent figures such as producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Gajraj Rao and Raghubir Yadav, along with international representatives like Lara Molina of the Spanish Film Commission.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and state ministers also attended, underscoring the government's commitment to transforming Madhya Pradesh into a top-notch destination for both films and weddings.

