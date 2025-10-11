Madhya Pradesh: A Rising Star in Film and Tourism
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with representatives from the film and tourism industries to enhance the state's appeal as a prime locale for shooting and tourism. Key figures from the entertainment sector were present to discuss opportunities and collaborations, aligning with government efforts to elevate Madhya Pradesh's status.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged with film and tourism industry leaders on Saturday, emphasizing the state's ambitions to become a premier shooting and tourism locale in India.
The discussions, part of the Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart held at the Kushabhau Thakre auditorium, included prominent figures such as producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Gajraj Rao and Raghubir Yadav, along with international representatives like Lara Molina of the Spanish Film Commission.
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and state ministers also attended, underscoring the government's commitment to transforming Madhya Pradesh into a top-notch destination for both films and weddings.
