Left Menu

Lady Gaga Joins Star-Studded Cast in 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel

Lady Gaga joins the star-studded cast of Disney's sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada,' slated for release on May 1, 2026. Directed again by David Frankel and featuring the original leading cast, Gaga's role remains undisclosed. The film is currently underway with several notable additions to the cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-10-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 11:48 IST
Lady Gaga Joins Star-Studded Cast in 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel
Lady Gaga
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprise casting move, Lady Gaga has become the latest celebrity to join the glittering ensemble for Disney's much-anticipated sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada.'

As reported by Variety, Gaga was spotted on set, igniting curiosity over her role, which remains a closely guarded secret. Fans won't have to wait long; the film is set to premiere on May 1, 2026. The original film, an adaptation of Lauren Weisberger's novel, featured standout performances by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, with David Frankel returning as director.

In addition to Gaga, the sequel boasts a dynamic cast including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, along with newcomers like Kenneth Branagh and Lucy Liu. The storyline is expected to delve deeper into the iconic world of fashion journalism. Producers Wendy Finerman and Karen Rosenfelt, along with writer Aline Brosh McKenna, promise a thrilling follow-up to the beloved original.

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

 Pakistan
2
Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Victory

Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Vic...

 Japan
3
Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

 India
4
Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025