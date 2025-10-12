Lady Gaga Joins Star-Studded Cast in 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel

In a surprise casting move, Lady Gaga has become the latest celebrity to join the glittering ensemble for Disney's much-anticipated sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada.'

As reported by Variety, Gaga was spotted on set, igniting curiosity over her role, which remains a closely guarded secret. Fans won't have to wait long; the film is set to premiere on May 1, 2026. The original film, an adaptation of Lauren Weisberger's novel, featured standout performances by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, with David Frankel returning as director.

In addition to Gaga, the sequel boasts a dynamic cast including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, along with newcomers like Kenneth Branagh and Lucy Liu. The storyline is expected to delve deeper into the iconic world of fashion journalism. Producers Wendy Finerman and Karen Rosenfelt, along with writer Aline Brosh McKenna, promise a thrilling follow-up to the beloved original.