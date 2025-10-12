Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Marathi Film 'Manache Shlok'

Actor-director Mrunmayee Deshpande's film 'Manache Shlok' faced disrupted screenings in Maharashtra over title protests. Critics claimed the film disrespects Hindu culture by using Samarth Ramdas Swami's sacred verses as a title. The film was pulled from theaters but will be re-released with a new title on October 16.

Actor-director Mrunmayee Deshpande has voiced her frustration over the interrupted showings of her latest Marathi film, 'Manache Shlok'. The disruptions, occurring in cities like Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, were carried out by individuals protesting the film's title.

Videos circulating online displayed people wearing saffron scarves halting screenings, arguing that using the revered 'Manache Shlok' name, associated with saint-poet Samarth Ramdas Swami, is disrespectful to Hindu culture. The film, debuting statewide on October 10, will be re-released with a new name on October 16.

Citing the protests, Congress's Sachin Sawant criticized the aggressors, asserting their actions contradict the teachings of 'Manache Shlok', which advocates for righteousness and rationality. Sawant blamed the government for failing to safeguard creative freedom, pointing to a troubling shift toward regressive politics in Maharashtra.

