Left Menu

Historic State Visit: German President in the UK

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit the UK for a state visit in early December. Hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, this marks the first German state visit since 1958, emphasizing the strong ties between the UK and Germany and showcasing British pomp and ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:30 IST
Historic State Visit: German President in the UK
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Budenbender will visit the United Kingdom in early December as part of a historic state visit, Buckingham Palace announced. The trip will be hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle from December 3 to December 5.

This visit will be particularly significant, as Steinmeier will be the first German head of state to be honored with a formal state visit to the UK since 1958. The event promises to showcase British tradition, including military salutes, elaborate carriage rides, and an opulent state banquet.

King Charles III's invitation aims to underline the strong bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and Germany. The monarch recently visited Germany as part of his first foreign tour, where he highlighted historical ties and modern-day cooperation between the nations in economic, scientific, cultural, and military fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

 India
2
Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Sets Up SIT to Combat Spurious Liquor

Andhra Pradesh Sets Up SIT to Combat Spurious Liquor

 India
4
Unveiling Dharmasthala: New Leads in Mass Burial Case

Unveiling Dharmasthala: New Leads in Mass Burial Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025