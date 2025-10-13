Historic State Visit: German President in the UK

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Budenbender will visit the United Kingdom in early December as part of a historic state visit, Buckingham Palace announced. The trip will be hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle from December 3 to December 5.

This visit will be particularly significant, as Steinmeier will be the first German head of state to be honored with a formal state visit to the UK since 1958. The event promises to showcase British tradition, including military salutes, elaborate carriage rides, and an opulent state banquet.

King Charles III's invitation aims to underline the strong bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and Germany. The monarch recently visited Germany as part of his first foreign tour, where he highlighted historical ties and modern-day cooperation between the nations in economic, scientific, cultural, and military fields.

