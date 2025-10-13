Fans Flock to Khandwa for Kishore Kumar's 38th Death Anniversary

Fans from across India gathered in Kishore Kumar's birthplace, Khandwa, on Monday to mark the legendary singer-actor's 38th death anniversary. The event drew admirers of all ages, including 70-year-old Dwarakadas Soni from Rajkot, Gujarat, who reminisced attending Kumar's funeral in 1987.

Soni, who often visited Khandwa hoping to meet Kumar during his lifetime, recalled the immense crowds at the cremation, mourning the star. For many fans, visiting his memorial evokes the feeling that the beloved entertainer is still with them, as Soni hummed Kumar's timeless tune ''Koi humdum na raha, koi sahara na raha''.

In homage, members of the Kishore Prerna Manch offered milk-jalebi, a Khandwa delicacy beloved by Kumar, at his memorial. The singer, born Abhas Kumar Ganguly on August 4, 1929, often spoke of his love for ''doodh-jalebi khayenge, Khandwa mein bas jayenge'' while in Mumbai, reflecting his deep connection to the city where he chose to be cremated.

(With inputs from agencies.)