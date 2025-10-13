Left Menu

Fans Flock to Khandwa for Kishore Kumar's 38th Death Anniversary

Fans of the legendary Kishore Kumar gathered in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, to commemorate his 38th death anniversary. Among attendees was Dwarakadas Soni, who recalled his affection for Kumar. Fans paid tribute with milk-jalebi, the singer's favorite, at his memorial, celebrating his lasting legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khandwa/Indore | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:54 IST
Kishore Kumar

Fans from across India gathered in Kishore Kumar's birthplace, Khandwa, on Monday to mark the legendary singer-actor's 38th death anniversary. The event drew admirers of all ages, including 70-year-old Dwarakadas Soni from Rajkot, Gujarat, who reminisced attending Kumar's funeral in 1987.

Soni, who often visited Khandwa hoping to meet Kumar during his lifetime, recalled the immense crowds at the cremation, mourning the star. For many fans, visiting his memorial evokes the feeling that the beloved entertainer is still with them, as Soni hummed Kumar's timeless tune ''Koi humdum na raha, koi sahara na raha''.

In homage, members of the Kishore Prerna Manch offered milk-jalebi, a Khandwa delicacy beloved by Kumar, at his memorial. The singer, born Abhas Kumar Ganguly on August 4, 1929, often spoke of his love for ''doodh-jalebi khayenge, Khandwa mein bas jayenge'' while in Mumbai, reflecting his deep connection to the city where he chose to be cremated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

