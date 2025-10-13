Raghav Juyal: From Dehradun to Bollywood Stardom

Raghav Juyal, a star on the rise, is making waves in Bollywood with his performances in movies like 'ABCD 2' and the new web series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Hailing from Dehradun, Juyal has always idolized Shah Rukh Khan and is determined to reach similar heights of fame. He recently spoke about his journey from a passionate dancer to a full-fledged actor, highlighting moments of self-discovery and determination.

Juyal's commitment to his craft has earned him significant roles, and he continues to work on high-profile projects. His story reflects the relentless pursuit of success in the competitive world of Bollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)