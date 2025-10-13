Left Menu

Mira Nair to Present 'Cactus Pears' in North America

Acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair will present Rohan Kanawade's award-winning film 'Cactus Pears' for its North American release. Supported by director Payal Kapadia, the film, known for its portrayal of a tender romance, will premiere at the IFC Center in New York, stirring anticipation for its successful theatrical run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:15 IST
Mira Nair, the esteemed filmmaker, is set to present Rohan Kanawade's critically acclaimed film 'Cactus Pears' for its North American release. The film, which won top honors at the Sundance Film Festival, is a poignant exploration of longing and romance, supported by director Payal Kapadia.

'Cactus Pears' has already captivated audiences globally, winning the Grand Jury Prize at SXSW London and screening at various prestigious festivals. The collaboration between Mira Nair and Rohan Kanawade reflects the film's artistic acclaim and its universal appeal.

The film will debut at the IFC Center in New York on November 21, followed by releases in major cities. The producers and Strand Releasing are optimistic about its resonance with audiences, marking a significant moment for independent cinema in capturing heartfelt narratives.

