Left Menu

Green Fireworks Sparkle in West Bengal: A Festival with Environmental Care

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board permits the use of certified green fireworks for Kali Puja and Diwali, restricted to a two-hour period. Green fireworks, causing significantly less pollution, must meet NEERI and PESO standards. Vigilance includes collaboration with police to prevent illegal firework distribution and ensure compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:40 IST
Green Fireworks Sparkle in West Bengal: A Festival with Environmental Care
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board announced that only green fireworks will be allowed during Kali Puja and Diwali, restricted to a two-hour slot. This initiative aims to reduce pollution while permitting traditional celebrations.

Green fireworks, approved by NEERI and PESO, can be ignited from 8 pm to 10 pm, as stated by WBPCB Chairman Kalyan Rudra. Law enforcement and WBPCB officers will monitor compliance to prevent illegal firework sales.

Babla Roy, head of the fireworks industry association, noted the preparation of fairs for the sale of certified green crackers. Seventy-three units are authorized to produce compliant fireworks, adhering to decibel limitations set by NEERI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vijay Mallya Withdraws Application to Annul UK Bankruptcy Order

Vijay Mallya Withdraws Application to Annul UK Bankruptcy Order

 United Kingdom
2
Global Markets Bounce Back: U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ease Amidst Gold Surge

Global Markets Bounce Back: U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ease Amidst Gold Surge

 Global
3
India-US Trade Talks: A Strategic Push to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

India-US Trade Talks: A Strategic Push to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

 India
4
Russia Calls for Restraint Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Tensions

Russia Calls for Restraint Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Tensions

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025