Green Fireworks Sparkle in West Bengal: A Festival with Environmental Care

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board announced that only green fireworks will be allowed during Kali Puja and Diwali, restricted to a two-hour slot. This initiative aims to reduce pollution while permitting traditional celebrations.

Green fireworks, approved by NEERI and PESO, can be ignited from 8 pm to 10 pm, as stated by WBPCB Chairman Kalyan Rudra. Law enforcement and WBPCB officers will monitor compliance to prevent illegal firework sales.

Babla Roy, head of the fireworks industry association, noted the preparation of fairs for the sale of certified green crackers. Seventy-three units are authorized to produce compliant fireworks, adhering to decibel limitations set by NEERI.

(With inputs from agencies.)