Left Menu

Infosys and Cognition Collaborate to Revolutionize AI Engineering with Devin

Infosys partners with Cognition to integrate Devin, an AI software engineer, into its operations. The collaboration aims to improve efficiency by using Devin within Infosys and client projects, ultimately accelerating time-to-market and enhancing developer productivity. This strategic move includes engineering frameworks and enablement programs to ensure secure, enterprise-grade adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:41 IST
Infosys and Cognition Collaborate to Revolutionize AI Engineering with Devin

Infosys and Cognition have announced a landmark collaboration aimed at scaling the deployment of Devin, the first AI software engineer, across global enterprises. This initiative is set to revolutionize engineering processes through the use of Infosys Topaz Fabric and Cognition's cutting-edge AI capabilities.

Infosys aims to integrate Devin within its ecosystem and client engagements to enhance developer productivity and reduce modernization timelines. This collaboration involves creating industry-specific solutions and AI-native modernization blueprints to secure enterprise-grade adoption.

Infosys' strategic move with Cognition highlights a pivotal moment in AI engineering, setting the stage for accelerated time-to-market and significant returns on investment for clients. As a leader in digital transformation services, Infosys continues to harness the power of AI to innovate and modernize industries worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dilemma: Tensions and Data Keep Markets on Edge

Dollar Dilemma: Tensions and Data Keep Markets on Edge

 Global
2
High-Seas Drama: U.S. Pursues Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker

High-Seas Drama: U.S. Pursues Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker

 United States
3
Tribunal's Stern Stance on Late Reports: Pay the Price for Delays

Tribunal's Stern Stance on Late Reports: Pay the Price for Delays

 India
4
Europe Beckons: A Haven for Indian Families with Trivial Chapter

Europe Beckons: A Haven for Indian Families with Trivial Chapter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026