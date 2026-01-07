Infosys and Cognition Collaborate to Revolutionize AI Engineering with Devin

Infosys and Cognition have announced a landmark collaboration aimed at scaling the deployment of Devin, the first AI software engineer, across global enterprises. This initiative is set to revolutionize engineering processes through the use of Infosys Topaz Fabric and Cognition's cutting-edge AI capabilities.

Infosys aims to integrate Devin within its ecosystem and client engagements to enhance developer productivity and reduce modernization timelines. This collaboration involves creating industry-specific solutions and AI-native modernization blueprints to secure enterprise-grade adoption.

Infosys' strategic move with Cognition highlights a pivotal moment in AI engineering, setting the stage for accelerated time-to-market and significant returns on investment for clients. As a leader in digital transformation services, Infosys continues to harness the power of AI to innovate and modernize industries worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)