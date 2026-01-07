Pioneering Partnership: Revolutionizing Red Mud Processing

The CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory has entered a significant agreement with NALCO to advance research in red mud processing and facilitate the extraction of rare earth elements from this industrial by-product.

The MoU, signed in Bhubaneswar, marked a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering innovation, sustainability, and a circular economy in mining and metal production. Both institutions emphasized the importance of this collaboration in promoting environmental stewardship.

As part of this landmark agreement, a state-of-the-art red mud recycling pilot plant is planned to be established at Damanjodi in Odisha, highlighting the commitment to sustainable development in the industry.

