Pioneering Partnership: Revolutionizing Red Mud Processing
The CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory and NALCO have teamed up to transform red mud processing, focusing on extracting rare earth elements. A pilot plant is being established in Damanjodi, Odisha. This initiative emphasizes innovation and environmental responsibility through sustainable practices in the mining and metal sectors.
The CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory has entered a significant agreement with NALCO to advance research in red mud processing and facilitate the extraction of rare earth elements from this industrial by-product.
The MoU, signed in Bhubaneswar, marked a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering innovation, sustainability, and a circular economy in mining and metal production. Both institutions emphasized the importance of this collaboration in promoting environmental stewardship.
As part of this landmark agreement, a state-of-the-art red mud recycling pilot plant is planned to be established at Damanjodi in Odisha, highlighting the commitment to sustainable development in the industry.
