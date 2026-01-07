Left Menu

Pioneering Partnership: Revolutionizing Red Mud Processing

The CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory and NALCO have teamed up to transform red mud processing, focusing on extracting rare earth elements. A pilot plant is being established in Damanjodi, Odisha. This initiative emphasizes innovation and environmental responsibility through sustainable practices in the mining and metal sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:01 IST
Pioneering Partnership: Revolutionizing Red Mud Processing
  • Country:
  • India

The CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory has entered a significant agreement with NALCO to advance research in red mud processing and facilitate the extraction of rare earth elements from this industrial by-product.

The MoU, signed in Bhubaneswar, marked a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering innovation, sustainability, and a circular economy in mining and metal production. Both institutions emphasized the importance of this collaboration in promoting environmental stewardship.

As part of this landmark agreement, a state-of-the-art red mud recycling pilot plant is planned to be established at Damanjodi in Odisha, highlighting the commitment to sustainable development in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Debate Ignites Over Greenland's Sovereignty Amid U.S. Interest

Debate Ignites Over Greenland's Sovereignty Amid U.S. Interest

 Switzerland
2
Infosys and Cognition Unleash AI Software Engineer 'Devin' Globally

Infosys and Cognition Unleash AI Software Engineer 'Devin' Globally

 India
3
Warner Bros Faces Off: Paramount's Hostile Bid vs. Netflix's Strategic Offer

Warner Bros Faces Off: Paramount's Hostile Bid vs. Netflix's Strategic Offer

 Global
4
Delhi High Court's Whirlwind Wednesday: Key Legal Developments

Delhi High Court's Whirlwind Wednesday: Key Legal Developments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026