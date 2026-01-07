Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Decries JNU Sloganeering

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC has publicly condemned the recent sloganeering at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), denouncing it as an affront to educational values. She stressed that universities should be zones of learning, not political strife.

Shaina backed the JNU administration's decision to file an FIR against those involved in the incident, arguing that legal action should follow actions she labeled as anti-India. She also criticized the Congress party for what she perceives as double standards, pointing to their defense of those involved while remaining silent on anti-national activities.

This uproar follows a Supreme Court decision that denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case, which exacerbated tensions among students. The Chief Security Officer of JNU has submitted a report noting that a student gathering, originally peaceful, escalated with provocative slogans following the judicial ruling, challenging the decorum expected on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)