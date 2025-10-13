Left Menu

Farewell to a Comic Legend: Raju Talikote Passes Away

Raju Talikote, celebrated theatre artist and comedian, died at 62 following a heart attack while in Manipal for a film shoot. Known for his roles in north Karnataka's theatre and film scene, Talikote's loss is felt deeply within the industry. His last rites will be in Chikka Sindagi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:20 IST
Renowned theatre artist and comedian Raju Talikote passed away at 62 from a heart attack at a Manipal hospital. Talikote, in Udupi for a film shoot, suffered the attack on Sunday night and succumbed the following day, according to family sources.

A beloved figure in north Karnataka's theatre and film industries, Talikote was known for his comic roles, notably in productions like 'Kaliyugada Kuduka'. His contributions to the Kannada film industry have left a lasting impact.

Expressing his condolences, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated on the platform 'X', "The passing of Raju Talikote, a popular figure in Kannada cinema, is a significant loss to the industry." Talikote's last rites will take place in his hometown, Chikka Sindagi, in Vijayapura district.

