Colombia's Battle Against Conversion Therapy: A Legislative Push

A bill has been introduced in Colombia to ban conversion therapy, a practice aimed at changing individuals' sexual orientation or gender identity. Reports suggest that one in five LGBTQ+ people in the country have experienced these harmful practices.

The legislative push marks the third attempt in recent years to criminalize conversion therapy. Previous efforts were derailed by opposition from conservative and religious groups. The bill aims to offer safe spaces for discussions around sexual orientation and gender identity, according to supporters.

Advocates, including survivors, have stepped up efforts by sharing personal stories of trauma in hopes of pushing legislative change. They emphasize the need for light in the fight against what they describe as 'dark' practices, seeking to illuminate a path forward for LGBTQ+ rights in Colombia.

