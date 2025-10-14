Giant Gourd Glory: California Engineer Wins Pumpkin Weigh-Off

In a stunning display of gardening prowess, Brandon Dawson, a California engineer, secured the top spot at the 52nd World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay. His triumph came after nurturing a massive 2,346-pound pumpkin, a feat that resonated well beyond the competition.

Dawson, who hails from Santa Rosa, attributed his success to precision skills sharpened while working in manufacturing. These skills, he said, were essential in perfecting the delicate balance of water and sunlight required to grow such a goliath gourd.

His children joined him in the joyous celebration, marking a sweet victory after a close second-place finish the previous year. The win, marked by a $20,000 prize, exemplifies a family's shared passion for horticulture and a community's admiration for cultivating giants.