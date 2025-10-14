AMC Honors Diane Keaton with Cinema Classics Re-Release

AMC Theatres is set to honor the late Diane Keaton by showcasing two of her most iconic films, 'Annie Hall' and 'Something's Gotta Give,' in 100 cinemas across the country. The tribute screenings will commence this Friday and last for a week, according to Variety.

In 1977, 'Annie Hall' earned Keaton her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Sharing the screen with Woody Allen, her longtime collaborator, and romantic partner, she captivated audiences. The film, a surreal narrative, depicts Allen as Alvy Singer dissecting his failed romance with Keaton's character, nightclub singer Annie Hall.

'Something's Gotta Give,' released in 2003, granted Keaton another Oscar nomination and became a substantial commercial hit, amassing $265 million worldwide. Directed by Nancy Meyers, the film featured a stellar cast and explored themes of love and relationships. It stars Jack Nicholson as Harry Sanborn, an older playboy who falls for Keaton's character, the mother of his younger girlfriend, during a getaway in the Hamptons.

Diane Keaton passed away on October 11 at the age of 79. Born Diane Hall in 1946 in Los Angeles, she was the eldest of four siblings. Her father was a civil engineer, while her mother sparked Keaton's creativity.

Keaton, who was known for her captivating charm and talent, never married but had notable relationships with Warren Beatty, Al Pacino, and Woody Allen.

(With inputs from agencies.)