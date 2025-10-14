Left Menu

Historic Day: Dr. Ambedkar's Embrace of Buddhism at Deekshabhumi

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recounts Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's conversion to Buddhism on October 14, 1956, in Nagpur, where he administered 22 oaths to half a million followers. This event marked a significant milestone in Indian history, highlighting Ambedkar's long-standing admiration for Buddhism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On October 14, 1956, history was made as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and his wife were formally initiated into Buddhism in Nagpur, an event fondly recalled by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. This remarkable event saw Dr. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, administer 22 oaths to approximately half a million followers.

The initiation ceremony at Deekshabhumi marked a pivotal moment as Dr. Ambedkar, known for his deep-rooted fascination with Buddhism, transitioned from merely advocating for the faith to fully embracing it. Ramesh highlighted the significance of the occasion, which coincided with the 2500th anniversary of Buddha's birth.

Dr. Ambedkar's dedication to Buddhism was evident through his prolific writing, including 'The Buddha and His Dhamma,' published shortly after his death. His conversion signified a profound commitment to social reform, inspired by the teachings of Buddha, and continues to influence Indian society.

