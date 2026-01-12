Congress Accuses Yogi Government of Fuelling Caste Hatred

In a fierce rebuke, the Congress party took aim at the Yogi Adityanath administration in Uttar Pradesh, holding it accountable for the horrific murder of a Dalit woman in Meerut. The party claims the BJP leadership is perpetuating caste and religious tensions.

The incident involved a 22-year-old man accused of murdering the woman and abducting her daughter in Meerut. Authorities responded by deploying additional security forces to quell rising communal tensions. The Congress expressed outrage, asserting that caste-based biases in law enforcement are rampant under BJP rule.

At a press conference, Rajendra Pal Gautam of Congress's Scheduled Caste department highlighted a surge in atrocities against Dalits in BJP-dominated states, particularly Uttar Pradesh. He accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of selective justice based on caste, demanding accountability and nationwide data transparency.