Left Menu

Congress Condemns Police Action on Varanasi Protest

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the police's harsh response to a peaceful protest in Varanasi led by NSUI against the new employment act replacing MGNREGA. The demonstration is part of a nationwide Congress movement opposing the VB-G RAM G Act, signifying a shift in India's rural employment policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:34 IST
Congress Condemns Police Action on Varanasi Protest
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh has condemned the police's aggressive approach towards a peaceful demonstration organized by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency.

Jairam Ramesh took to X to label the current administration as a 'trouble-engine government' reacting disproportionately to lawful and democratic agitation. He highlighted the peaceful 'Save MGNREGA' protest led by NSUI's national president Varun Chaudhary, voicing concerns over the heavy-handed police tactics which allegedly included a severe lathi charge.

This protest aligned with the Congress party's broader attempt to oppose the newly enacted Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Act, which substitutes the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. The protest has sparked larger demonstrations nationwide, reflecting deep-seated opposition to shifts in rural employment policies sanctioned by President Droupadi Murmu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

 Finland
2
U.S. Strategizes on Iran Response: Military and Cyber Tactics Under Consideration

U.S. Strategizes on Iran Response: Military and Cyber Tactics Under Consider...

 Global
3
Electoral Roll Confusion: Admiral Arun Prakash and the Identity Verification Dilemma

Electoral Roll Confusion: Admiral Arun Prakash and the Identity Verification...

 India
4
Iran's Unprecedented Uprising: An Ongoing Struggle for Freedom

Iran's Unprecedented Uprising: An Ongoing Struggle for Freedom

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026