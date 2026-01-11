Congress Condemns Police Action on Varanasi Protest
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the police's harsh response to a peaceful protest in Varanasi led by NSUI against the new employment act replacing MGNREGA. The demonstration is part of a nationwide Congress movement opposing the VB-G RAM G Act, signifying a shift in India's rural employment policy.
In a significant political development, senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh has condemned the police's aggressive approach towards a peaceful demonstration organized by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency.
Jairam Ramesh took to X to label the current administration as a 'trouble-engine government' reacting disproportionately to lawful and democratic agitation. He highlighted the peaceful 'Save MGNREGA' protest led by NSUI's national president Varun Chaudhary, voicing concerns over the heavy-handed police tactics which allegedly included a severe lathi charge.
This protest aligned with the Congress party's broader attempt to oppose the newly enacted Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Act, which substitutes the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. The protest has sparked larger demonstrations nationwide, reflecting deep-seated opposition to shifts in rural employment policies sanctioned by President Droupadi Murmu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
