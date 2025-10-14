Prestigious Honor for Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla at Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards
Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, a neurosurgeon, received the 'Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon' award at the Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2025 in New Delhi. This event celebrated professionals for significant contributions in healthcare and other fields, highlighting their achievements and dedication.
In a grand ceremony in New Delhi, esteemed neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla has been honored with the 'Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon and Stereotactic Neurosurgeon' award at the Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2025.
Organized by Topnotch Foundation at The LaLiT, the event celebrated professionals from various fields making significant contributions in their spheres. Dr. Patibandla was recognized for his pioneering work in minimally invasive and stereotactic neurosurgical techniques.
The awards, presented annually, highlight the accomplishments of individuals in healthcare, education, science, and social service, aiming to inspire further excellence in these domains.
