Prestigious Honor for Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla at Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards

In a grand ceremony in New Delhi, esteemed neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla has been honored with the 'Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon and Stereotactic Neurosurgeon' award at the Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2025.

Organized by Topnotch Foundation at The LaLiT, the event celebrated professionals from various fields making significant contributions in their spheres. Dr. Patibandla was recognized for his pioneering work in minimally invasive and stereotactic neurosurgical techniques.

The awards, presented annually, highlight the accomplishments of individuals in healthcare, education, science, and social service, aiming to inspire further excellence in these domains.

