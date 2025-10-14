Left Menu

Prestigious Honor for Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla at Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, a neurosurgeon, received the 'Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon' award at the Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2025 in New Delhi. This event celebrated professionals for significant contributions in healthcare and other fields, highlighting their achievements and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 11:30 IST
Prestigious Honor for Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla at Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards
award
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand ceremony in New Delhi, esteemed neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla has been honored with the 'Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon and Stereotactic Neurosurgeon' award at the Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2025.

Organized by Topnotch Foundation at The LaLiT, the event celebrated professionals from various fields making significant contributions in their spheres. Dr. Patibandla was recognized for his pioneering work in minimally invasive and stereotactic neurosurgical techniques.

The awards, presented annually, highlight the accomplishments of individuals in healthcare, education, science, and social service, aiming to inspire further excellence in these domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

 Global
2
Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

 India
3
Minister Kharge Faces Backlash Over Stand Against RSS in Schools

Minister Kharge Faces Backlash Over Stand Against RSS in Schools

 India
4
Sixty one Naxalites, including a senior cadre, surrender before police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district: Official.

Sixty one Naxalites, including a senior cadre, surrender before police in Ma...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025