Folk Icon Maithili Thakur Joins BJP Ahead of Bihar Polls
Folk singer Maithili Thakur joined the BJP ahead of Bihar's assembly polls. Welcomed by state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, Thakur expressed her readiness to undertake any party assignment. Known for her acclaimed musical performances, she aims to possibly contest in the upcoming elections.
Folk singer Maithili Thakur has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Bihar gears up for its assembly polls, scheduled to take place in November.
The 25-year-old artist was welcomed by the state BJP president, Dilip Jaiswal, at a function in Patna. After her induction, Thakur declared her willingness to take on any responsibilities assigned by the party.
Thakur, recognized for her viral social media performances and her award-winning talent, sees her political entry as a natural progression in a life defined by public engagement. She has expressed a desire to contest in the elections, leveraging her influence and fan base.
