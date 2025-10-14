Ritual Breach Sparks Controversy at Aranmula Vallasadya

A ritual controversy has erupted at the renowned Aranmula Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya following allegations that the traditional feast was served to Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and other dignitaries prior to its offering to the deity at the Parthasarathi Temple.

In a letter to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), temple's chief priest Parameswaran Vasudevan Bhattathirippad highlighted a breach of custom, urging corrective rituals. The organisers, including the Palliyoda Seva Sangham, temple committee members, and Devaswom officials, were advised to appear before the deity and make a public offering to amend the lapse.

Amidst widespread talk of ritual breach, Palliyoda Seva Sangham asserts customary procedures were followed. Minister Vasavan arrived at the temple in the morning, lighting a ceremonial lamp and participating in the feast. Despite allegations, Sangham president K V Sambadevan maintains the feast was conducted in alignment with previous years.

