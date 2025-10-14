Left Menu

Ritual Breach Sparks Controversy at Aranmula Vallasadya

Controversy erupts over a reported ritual breach at Aranmula Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya, as Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and other dignitaries allegedly partook in the feast before it was offered to the temple deity. The temple's chief priest has called for corrective rituals and for officials to make a public offering.

Pathanamthitta | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:44 IST
  • India

A ritual controversy has erupted at the renowned Aranmula Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya following allegations that the traditional feast was served to Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and other dignitaries prior to its offering to the deity at the Parthasarathi Temple.

In a letter to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), temple's chief priest Parameswaran Vasudevan Bhattathirippad highlighted a breach of custom, urging corrective rituals. The organisers, including the Palliyoda Seva Sangham, temple committee members, and Devaswom officials, were advised to appear before the deity and make a public offering to amend the lapse.

Amidst widespread talk of ritual breach, Palliyoda Seva Sangham asserts customary procedures were followed. Minister Vasavan arrived at the temple in the morning, lighting a ceremonial lamp and participating in the feast. Despite allegations, Sangham president K V Sambadevan maintains the feast was conducted in alignment with previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

