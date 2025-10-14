Karisma Kapoor's Kids Challenge Contested Will in Rs 30,000 Crore Estate Battle

The Delhi High Court has resumed hearing a contentious civil suit filed by the children of actress Karisma Kapoor. The suit challenges the validity of a Will purportedly executed by their late father, the industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The children are staking their claim on his personal assets, asserting that the Will presented is a forgery.

Representing the plaintiffs, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani outlined discrepancies in the document, citing inconsistencies and questionable conditions. He noted that Sunjay Kapur's Will contained language and clauses inconsistent with his known style, pointing to irregularities such as the use of feminine pronouns like 'she' and 'her' for the testator. Jethmalani remarked on the absurdity of this oversight, questioning the integrity of those who introduced the document to the court.

Jethmalani also argued that the Will omitted Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, from provisions, despite her inclusion in past arrangements. He emphasized that the Will's lack of formal registration further cast doubt on its authenticity. Neither the defense nor the witnesses could clarify the Will's origin, hinting it may have been drafted on a laptop by one Nitin Sharma. Tomorrow, Priya Kapur's counsel is set to present her case after the court hears further arguments on unresolved matters.

