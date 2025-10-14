Left Menu

Ajay Devgn Inspires, as 'De De Pyaar De 2' Trailer Hits Screens

Ajay Devgn shares motivational advice for aspiring actors in Bollywood, urging them to follow passions without fear. His next film, 'De De Pyaar De 2', featuring Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, and Meezaan Jafri, unveils its trailer, promising a comic love-versus-family narrative set to release on Children's Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:32 IST
Actor Ajay Devgn (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood veteran Ajay Devgn offered a heartfelt message to aspiring actors, urging them to pursue their passions without succumbing to self-doubt or fear. With over three decades in the industry, Devgn emphasized the significance of 'self-belief' and instincts during the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'De De Pyaar De 2' in Delhi.

Scheduled for release on Children's Day, the film stars an ensemble cast including Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film was directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain under the T-Series Films banner. Ajay Devgn shared insights from his enduring career, highlighting the importance of confidence amidst industry challenges.

The film's intriguing narrative crafts a humorous tale of familial confrontation and love, as highlighted in its newly released trailer. The story, penned by Luv Ranjan, showcases the age-gap comedy between Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn, with R. Madhavan portraying an unsettled parent, leading to comedic attempts to thwart the impending marriage.

