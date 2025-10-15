Neo-Soul Pioneer D'Angelo Passes Away at 51

Grammy-winning R&B artist D'Angelo passed away at the age of 51 on Tuesday, following a courageous battle with cancer, his family announced.

D'Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, became a key figure in neo-soul, influencing many with his debut album 'Brown Sugar' and hits like 'Untitled.' Despite being hailed as a sex symbol, he focused on the music he loved, collaborating with stars like Lauryn Hill.

Known for his dynamic live performances and vocal prowess, D'Angelo was praised for blending seventies soul with nineties R&B, earning him critical acclaim and a lasting legacy in modern music, as fans and fellow artists pay tribute to his extraordinary career.

(With inputs from agencies.)