Sam Rivers, the bassist and founding member of American nu metal band Limp Bizkit passed away at the age of 48, the band members said.The band announced Rivers demise with a post on Instagram on Saturday, featuring the late musician performing on the stage.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-10-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 12:10 IST
'Limp Bizkit' bassist Sam Rivers dies at 48
Sam Rivers, the bassist and founding member of American nu metal band ''Limp Bizkit'' passed away at the age of 48, the band members said.

The band announced Rivers' demise with a post on Instagram on Saturday, featuring the late musician performing on the stage.

"Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat. Sam Rivers wasn't just our bass player — he was pure magic,'' read the caption.

"From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. … He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We'll carry you with us, always,'' it concluded.

''Limp Bizkit'' is known for classic tracks like "Nookie", "My Way'' and "Take a Look Around". The Grammy-nominated band was founded in the year 1994 in Florida, assembled by frontman Fred Durst. Rivers was scouted by Durst when he was bassist for a band called ''Malachi Sage'' along with John Otto. The trio then made three sets of songs before adding lead guitarist Wes Borland and turntablist DJ Lethal. Rivers had left the band in 2015 due to health concerns, but returned to the group in 2018 following a liver transplant. His cause of death remains unknown. The band is scheduled to start their ''Gringo Papi'' Tour on November 29.

